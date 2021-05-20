97 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death reported Wednesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 97 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, and one additional death related to the virus.

The individual whose recent death was COVID-19 related was a Palmer man in his 60s, according to DHSS. With a total of 362 COVID-19-related Alaska resident deaths, the state still has one of the lower death rates in the country.

Alaska’s statewide alert level is still considered high, but is hovering on the cusp of moving back down to intermediate, according to state data. The current statewide alert level, which is based on the average daily case rate per 100,000 people over the last two weeks, is 10.08, according to the department. The state will be back in the intermediate alert level once that rate drops below 10.

Of the 97 new COVID-19 cases reported by the state Wednesday, 95 of them were identified among Alaska residents of the following communities:

Anchorage: 22

Ketchikan: 12

Fairbanks: 9

Wasilla: 9

Chugach Census Area: 8

Palmer: 6

Hooper Bay: 4

Eagle River: 3

Aleutians East Borough: 2

Bethel Census Area: 2

Craig: 2

Ester: 2

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 2

Metlakatla: 2

North Pole: 2

Anchor Point: 1

Chugiak: 1

Delta Junction: 1

Homer: 1

Juneau: 1

Petersburg: 1

Sterling: 1

Tok: 1

The state also reported two new nonresident cases of COVID-19 — one in Juneau and one in Anchorage.

There are 23 people currently being hospitalized for COVID-19 statewise, according to state data, along with four people being hospitalized for suspected cases. Since the start of the pandemic, more than 1,540 Alaska residents have been hospitalized with the virus.

As of Wednesday, more than 53% of Alaskans age 16 and older have gotten one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and more than 47% are fully vaccinated, according to the state’s vaccine monitoring hub. Vaccination rates vary among different regions of the state. In Anchorage, 50% of people 16 and older are fully vaccinated, while almost 41% are fully vaccinated on the Kenai Peninsula and 32.5% are fully vaccinated in the Matanuska-Susitna region.

The state has conducted more than 2.21 million COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began, according to state data, and currently has a seven-day average positivity rate of 1.68%.

