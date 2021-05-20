Advertisement

97 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death reported Wednesday

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(CDC)
By Megan Pacer
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 7:26 PM AKDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 97 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, and one additional death related to the virus.

The individual whose recent death was COVID-19 related was a Palmer man in his 60s, according to DHSS. With a total of 362 COVID-19-related Alaska resident deaths, the state still has one of the lower death rates in the country.

Alaska’s statewide alert level is still considered high, but is hovering on the cusp of moving back down to intermediate, according to state data. The current statewide alert level, which is based on the average daily case rate per 100,000 people over the last two weeks, is 10.08, according to the department. The state will be back in the intermediate alert level once that rate drops below 10.

Of the 97 new COVID-19 cases reported by the state Wednesday, 95 of them were identified among Alaska residents of the following communities:

  • Anchorage: 22
  • Ketchikan: 12
  • Fairbanks: 9
  • Wasilla: 9
  • Chugach Census Area: 8
  • Palmer: 6
  • Hooper Bay: 4
  • Eagle River: 3
  • Aleutians East Borough: 2
  • Bethel Census Area: 2
  • Craig: 2
  • Ester: 2
  • Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 2
  • Metlakatla: 2
  • North Pole: 2
  • Anchor Point: 1
  • Chugiak: 1
  • Delta Junction: 1
  • Homer: 1
  • Juneau: 1
  • Petersburg: 1
  • Sterling: 1
  • Tok: 1

The state also reported two new nonresident cases of COVID-19 — one in Juneau and one in Anchorage.

There are 23 people currently being hospitalized for COVID-19 statewise, according to state data, along with four people being hospitalized for suspected cases. Since the start of the pandemic, more than 1,540 Alaska residents have been hospitalized with the virus.

As of Wednesday, more than 53% of Alaskans age 16 and older have gotten one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and more than 47% are fully vaccinated, according to the state’s vaccine monitoring hub. Vaccination rates vary among different regions of the state. In Anchorage, 50% of people 16 and older are fully vaccinated, while almost 41% are fully vaccinated on the Kenai Peninsula and 32.5% are fully vaccinated in the Matanuska-Susitna region.

The state has conducted more than 2.21 million COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began, according to state data, and currently has a seven-day average positivity rate of 1.68%.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sullivan Arena
Thefts at Sullivan Arena may delay hockey team return
A Chitina man was mauled by a bear in the Gulkana area Tuesday. A brown bear is seen in a file...
Chitina man in ‘good condition’ after being mauled by bear near Gulkana area
(KTUU)
APD investigating death after human bone found
Anchorage votes graphic
Live updates: Bronson still in the lead as ballots trickle in
Ballots that are challenged are not opened until issues with the outer envelope can be resolved.
City says more than 2,000 ballots were challenged in mayoral runoff

Latest News

Starting Wednesday, vaccinated New Yorkers could shed their masks in most situations.
‘City in transition’: New York vies to turn page on pandemic
Starting Wednesday, vaccinated New Yorkers could shed their masks in most situations.
New York reopens, lifts COVID capacity restrictions on businesses
A special meeting of the Anchorage Assembly takes place on May 18, 2021.
Anchorage Assembly passes plan to allocate $51.6M in federal COVID-19 relief funding
CDC numbers show new COVID-19 case rates are down across the United States, causing "cautious...
‘Cautious optimism’: COVID cases drop across country