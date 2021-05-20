Alaska Senate still in budget, PFD debates hours before regular legislative session ends

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Senate was still in the middle of budget debates in the final hours of the regular legislative session.

The Senate wants to pass a budget before the regular session ends at midnight on Wednesday; otherwise it is unlikely that the Legislature can adjourn before the Memorial Day weekend.

On Tuesday, the Senate Finance Committee consolidated the operating and capital budgets into one bill and passed it onto the Senate floor for debates on Wednesday. It is largely flat and contains a Permanent Fund dividend of $1,000.

The size of the PFD could change on the Senate floor during budget debates, but the amount approved by the Senate is crucial.

After the Senate passes its budget, a conference committee will meet with legislative leaders resolving differences between the House and Senate budgets so a single bill can pass through the Legislature.

The House of Representatives did not include a PFD in its version of the budget. Under conference committee rules, legislative leaders can choose the Senate’s PFD proposal, the House’s proposal or one in between, but the dividend could not be larger.

In effect, the Senate would likely be setting the maximum size of the 2021 dividend unless there is an additional PFD passed through other legislation.

Added alongside the operating and capital budgets on Tuesday in the Senate Finance Committee was a broad outline for how to spend $1 billion of federal COVID-19 relief.

Sitka Republican Sen. Bert Stedman, who oversees the operating budget in the Senate, said decisions about the American Rescue Plan Act funds will be resolved during the conference committee process.

The Senate was scheduled to start its floor session on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., but it convened in fits and starts during the day to pass less controversial legislation before the regular session ends. When that happens, and the special session begins, legislators will be limited to debating topics on Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s agenda, including the PFD, the budget and long-term plans for the Permanent Fund.

There were closed-door meetings between members of the Senate majority caucus and conflicting accounts for the delays. Some said it was due to the size of the budget, the addition of American Rescue Plan Act funds and the size of the Permanent Fund dividend.

The Senate began debating the budget shortly before 5:30 p.m. with plans to hear dozens of amendments, including several proposals for the PFD.

Several amendments passed, including one from Sen. Bill Wielechowski, D-Anchorage, that says it’s the Legislature’s intent to give one-time payments for Alaskans who are currently unemployed when they accept a new job.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

