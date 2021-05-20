Cooler and cloudier end to the week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rain continues to fall across Southcentral, although inland regions are beginning to dry out. This is largely due to downsloping winds kicking in and the parent low moving to the east. While the rain has been less than a tenth of an inch for inland locations, it has been beneficial to what has been a dry two months across Southcentral. From Anchorage to the coast, many areas are seeing a precipitation deficit that doesn’t spell good news as we head into the hottest parts of the year. Thankfully, this system has plenty of moisture to work with and will dump 1 to 2 inches of rain across coastal regions.

The rain will lighten up into the evening hours, as the core of the rain begins to shift eastward. This will bring the return to cloudy and wetter conditions to Southeast as early as tonight. As the rain shifts east, much of Southcentral will just deal with scattered shower activity through Saturday morning, although most of it will stay confined to coastal regions.

With the rain and clouds here, it’s noticeably cooler outside. Several locations will struggle to climb out of the upper 40s and lower 50s through today, with only a slight improvement into Friday. Considering the weather we’ve been dealt for much of May, today and tomorrow will feel slightly cooler. There is good news heading our way, as the rain and clouds are only making a brief stop in the region. Starting Sunday clouds will begin to clear out across Southcentral and temperatures will begin a warming trend.

Sunday will mark the return to 60 degree temperatures, with even warmer and sunnier conditions into next week. It’s looking very likely that next week will be the warmest stretch of weather we’ve seen all season long. The trend suggests that Anchorage could climb into the mid 60s for the first time since August of last year.

Enjoy your Thursday!

