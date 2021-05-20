Advertisement

Rain, wind and cooler temperatures return to southcentral

Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey’s Wednesday weather update
By Melissa Frey
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 10:37 PM AKDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It was a quick change in the weather across Southcentral Wednesday as a storm moved in from the south. What started out as a mostly sunny and warm day, turned into a mostly cloudy, breezy, and a bit of a wet Wednesday evening.

Two storms are moving across the state, one is in the northern half of the state bringing snow to the Brooks Range and slope tomorrow and the second is currently south of Kodiak.

This storm has already brought nearly half of an inch of rain to Kodiak and more is on the way. The Kenai Peninsula and Prince William Sound will see the most rain with this storm which will linger into Friday. Anchorage and the Mat-Su will only see light rain showers Thursday and must mostly cloudy conditions Friday.

This storm moves on to the east by Saturday afternoon and we’ll be back to mostly sunny, dry, and warm weather across Southcentral Sunday afternoon.

Have a great start to your Friday Eve!

-Meteorologist Melissa Frey

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sullivan Arena
Thefts at Sullivan Arena may delay hockey team return
A Chitina man was mauled by a bear in the Gulkana area Tuesday. A brown bear is seen in a file...
Chitina man in ‘good condition’ after being mauled by bear near Gulkana area
Anchorage votes graphic
Live updates: Bronson still in the lead as ballots trickle in
(KTUU)
APD investigating death after human bone found
Ballots that are challenged are not opened until issues with the outer envelope can be resolved.
City says more than 2,000 ballots were challenged in mayoral runoff