Rain, wind and cooler temperatures return to southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It was a quick change in the weather across Southcentral Wednesday as a storm moved in from the south. What started out as a mostly sunny and warm day, turned into a mostly cloudy, breezy, and a bit of a wet Wednesday evening.

Two storms are moving across the state, one is in the northern half of the state bringing snow to the Brooks Range and slope tomorrow and the second is currently south of Kodiak.

This storm has already brought nearly half of an inch of rain to Kodiak and more is on the way. The Kenai Peninsula and Prince William Sound will see the most rain with this storm which will linger into Friday. Anchorage and the Mat-Su will only see light rain showers Thursday and must mostly cloudy conditions Friday.

This storm moves on to the east by Saturday afternoon and we’ll be back to mostly sunny, dry, and warm weather across Southcentral Sunday afternoon.

Have a great start to your Friday Eve!

-Meteorologist Melissa Frey

