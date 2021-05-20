US House passes bill allowing large cruise ships to bypass Canada into Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. House of Representatives unanimously passed a bill Thursday that will temporarily allow large cruise ships to avoid Canada and directly port into Alaska, bringing the state one step closer to rejuvenating its cruise line industry.

A week ago, the U.S. Senate passed the bill, the Alaska Tourism Restoration Act, and all that remains for it to be enacted is a signature from President Joe Biden.

“Today truly is a great day for the State of Alaska and our communities in Southeast. Alaska’s tourism economy depends on the summer cruise season. The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated the tourism sector and caused undue stress on the Alaskan small businesses that rely on being able to welcome visitors from around the world,” said Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, in an official statement by email.

🚨BREAKING🚨



H.R. 1318, my bill w/@lisamurkowski & @SenDanSullivan has passed! Cruise lines will no longer be required to first stop in Canada before setting sail to Alaska!



They counted us out, but the Alaska Delegation should NEVER be under estimated.



🛳️Next stop: @POTUS!🛳️ pic.twitter.com/d1Wldng1O8 — Rep. Don Young (@repdonyoung) May 20, 2021

“Today’s passage of the Alaska Tourism Restoration Act brings urgently needed good news to our mom and pop small businesses. This bill solves one-half of the puzzle for the resumption of the 2021 Alaska cruise season, and now it is the CDC’s turn to act decisively and promulgate the guidance the industry needs to set sail for Alaska,” he continued.

After the bill had passed, he offered his thanks to colleagues in the House for approving the bill without any objections.

“We now have a path forward for a 2021 cruise season, and I am confident that Alaskans will all do their part to ensure a safe and prosperous tour season. To those who will be visiting our state this summer, I say ‘welcome to Alaska; we are open for business!’,” Young said.

Following the announcement, Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued an official statement through email on the bill’s passage in the U.S. Congress.

“Following a year of obstacles, Alaskan families, small businesses, and tourism communities are eager to welcome visitors by cruise ship this summer,” he said. “Thanks to the tireless work of our state team, local leaders, businesses, and our Congressional Delegation, the industry can resume sailings, halting a $3 billion hit to Alaska’s economy. Alaska’s well-coordinated COVID-19 response and vaccination efforts ensure this tourism season will be safe for both Alaskans and visitors alike.”

Editor’s note: The story has been updated to include an official statement from Gov. Mike Dunleavy.