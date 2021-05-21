6 indicted on charges connected to Southeast Alaska drug trafficking ring

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Six Juneau residents accused of being affiliated with a drug trafficking ring in Southeast Alaska that sold methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine for almost four years were arrested and indicted in a multi-agency effort, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Alaska.

On Friday, the attorney’s office issued a press release stating that 50-year-old David Powers, 48-year-old Janel Davis, 41-year-old Keoni Bischoff, 50-year-old Catherine Demars, 35-year-old Eliza Coyle and 33-year-old Lorvin Uddipa were charged with conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine and firearm offenses.

If convicted with the maximum sentence, all six individuals could face a lifetime in prison, up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $10 million, according to the release.

Powers and Davis were said to have acquired drugs in Washington for the group and distributed them throughout Southeast Alaska from July 2017 to May 2021, according to court documents. The release also noted that the other four individuals allegedly helped Powers and Davis obtain and dispense the drugs.

Throughout the drug ring’s four-year operation, the release said the group also accumulated a variety of firearms. Authorities confiscated seven pistols, seven rifles, a shotgun and a suspected selector switch, which the release said could possibly be used to convert a handgun into a machine gun. In addition, multiple rounds of ammunition, numerous silencers, laser sights and various firearm parts and accessories were also confiscated, according to the release.

Multiple agencies are involved in the case, including the FBI, Juneau Police Department, Alaska State Troopers, Drug Enforcement Administration, ATF, United States Coast Guard Investigative Service and United States Postal Inspector Service. Each agency is a member of the South East Alaska Cities Against Drugs taskforce.

