Alaska health department working to adopt mobile platform for immunization records

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s Department of Health and Social Services is working to adopt technology that would give Alaskans quick access to their immunization records as well as a uniform way of providing proof of COVID-19 vaccinations.

The state plans to use a consumer access portal called MyIR Mobile. Basically, once an Alaskan registers and goes through an identification verification process, the portal will connect them to their state immunization records, including COVID-19 vaccination records.

“I would really like people to think of MyIR Mobile as your old yellow vaccination card, and that is what it is,” said Matt Bobo with DHSS during a video call with reporters Thursday.

He said the state has been working to adopt the technology for a while and right now DHSS is working with IT to make sure the program will be secure.

“MyIR Mobile in partnership with your State Health Department allows you to review your immunization history, get reminders for future immunizations, and even print your own official records,” the company’s website states. “... it’s all free and just a click away.”

The website has registration options for residents of Arizona, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

While Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has been clear that he is against so called vaccine passports and has said the state will not require anyone to show proof of COVID-19 vaccinations, businesses, nonprofits and other groups generally can, with certain limitations.

The new portal, once available, will provide a tool for Alaskans to be able to validate their vaccination status, according to DHSS officials.

“Right now, the process within the immunization program is that you have to go to your provider to get your immunization record and that’s often a burden on providers or on people in general in Alaska,” Bobo said. “And so the thought is we want to just make this easier for getting your record.”

According to Bobo, the state is in the process of adopting MyIR Mobile, but there is no timeline yet on when it will be up and running.

