Child dead after being found in river near home in Selawik

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A child died this week after being found in a river near their home in the village of Selawik, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Troopers wrote in an online dispatch report that they got a report from a health center in Kotzebue on Wednesday that a “young child” from Selawik had been found floating in a river “just outside of the parent’s” home. Selawik is a small city in the Northwest Arctic Borough.

“Medical personnel were on-site in Selawik and attempted to resuscitate the child, however attempts were unsuccessful,” troopers wrote in the report.

The child’s body will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office, and the investigation is ongoing, though troopers do not suspect any foul play at this time.

The child’s family was notified.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.