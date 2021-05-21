Advertisement

Fishing Report: First king salmon of the season on Ship Creek

Published: May. 20, 2021 at 9:01 PM AKDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Ship Creek is one of Anchorage’s most popular fishing destinations just miles from downtown, and that’s where Alaska’s News Source’s Austin Sjong took viewers on this week’s fishing report as he attempted to catch the first king salmon of the year with Dustin Slinker, owner of the Bait Shack.

“We are afforded with so many great opportunities to fish, you know, in our backyard and it doesn’t really matter where you are at,” Slinker said. “The most important thing is to look at the current regulation to see what is opened and what is closed.”

The Bait Shack encourages anglers to use bait and spinners when they fish for kings on Ship Creek.

“We use a spinning globe behind a clunk of eggs for king salmon, and a five, six-layered Vibrex,” said Jake Garman, a Bait Shack guide.

King salmon fishing is open on Ship Creek from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, who reported the first king of the year being caught on May 16. It’s still early in the season and Fish and Game expects more fish to follow in the coming weeks.

A new fishing report will be published every Thursday. Have an idea for a fishing report? Email Alaska’s News Source sports department at Sports@ktuu.com.

