From clouds and showers to fire weather alerts

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 7:04 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Clouds and some rain showers moved into the southern coastal areas on Thursday. As of 6 p.m., Anchorage had seen less than one-tenth of an inch or rain. Kodiak on the other hand had seen 1.68 inches of rain by that time. Unalaska has also seen fairly heavy rain with more than a half-inch coming down on Thursday. The rain continues through Friday particularly in the morning around Prince William Sound and the north gulf coast.

While most of southern Alaska saw clouds and rain on Thursday, the areas on the north side of the eastern Alaska Range are under a Red Flag Warning until late Thursday night. The Red Flag Warning is due to strong southerly winds and low relative humidities. Relative humidities are important because as the air dries out, it will draw moisture from the surrounding area, including the dry grasses or other fire fuels. This makes those fuels even drier and easier to burn.

A Wind Advisory is also in place for the passes of the eastern Alaska Range. Winds out of the south are expected from 25-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph possible.

