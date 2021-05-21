Rain lingers into Saturday morning, with sunshine quickly to follow

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s been a wet and cool 24 hours across Southcentral, as a rather stationary low is keeping rain showers in the forecast. Anchorage and surrounding areas have already seen nearly a tenth of an inch of rain with higher amounts near coastal regions. Areas from Cordova to Whittier could see upwards of 2 inches of total rainfall amounts by Saturday morning as the system begins to exit. With the overcast skies and rain with us today, temperatures will once again be on teh cooler side. We’ll struggle to see highs climb out of the lower 50s into the afternoon hours, which is significantly cooler than our average for late May.

Rain will exit to the east through the weekend, bringing the return to widespread rain and cooler conditions to the panhandle. As it does, high pressure will nose back into the state. This will bring the return to clearer skies and temperatures warming quite nicely into the 60s. Sunday is the first day where we really dry out and temperatures make a run at 60 degrees, with even warmer temperatures into the middle of the week. It’s looking very possible that Anchorage will see the warmest day we’ve seen all year occur Monday.

Hopefully you’ll enjoy the warmth and sunnier skies, because clouds and rain do make a return as we welcome in the latter half of next week. Both Thursday and Friday look to tap into moisture from a low moving up the Aleutians. While rain will be very light, it will bring some more beneficial rain to an area that has been on the dry side for much of spring.

Enjoy your weekend!

