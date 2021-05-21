Advertisement

Rain lingers into Saturday morning, with sunshine quickly to follow

Beneficial rain continues to fall across Southcentral
By Aaron Morrison
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 9:45 AM AKDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s been a wet and cool 24 hours across Southcentral, as a rather stationary low is keeping rain showers in the forecast. Anchorage and surrounding areas have already seen nearly a tenth of an inch of rain with higher amounts near coastal regions. Areas from Cordova to Whittier could see upwards of 2 inches of total rainfall amounts by Saturday morning as the system begins to exit. With the overcast skies and rain with us today, temperatures will once again be on teh cooler side. We’ll struggle to see highs climb out of the lower 50s into the afternoon hours, which is significantly cooler than our average for late May.

Rain will exit to the east through the weekend, bringing the return to widespread rain and cooler conditions to the panhandle. As it does, high pressure will nose back into the state. This will bring the return to clearer skies and temperatures warming quite nicely into the 60s. Sunday is the first day where we really dry out and temperatures make a run at 60 degrees, with even warmer temperatures into the middle of the week. It’s looking very possible that Anchorage will see the warmest day we’ve seen all year occur Monday.

Hopefully you’ll enjoy the warmth and sunnier skies, because clouds and rain do make a return as we welcome in the latter half of next week. Both Thursday and Friday look to tap into moisture from a low moving up the Aleutians. While rain will be very light, it will bring some more beneficial rain to an area that has been on the dry side for much of spring.

Enjoy your weekend!

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers said a vehicle traveling southbound on Glenn Highway crossed the...
1 dead, 1 injured by head-on collision along Glenn Highway in Southcentral Alaska
Undated screenshot of a hospital bed inside Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Man who survived bear mauling near Gulkana details harrowing experience from hospital bed
The Alaska Senate debates the budget and the PFD during the final hours of the regular...
Alaska Senate passes budget with $2,300 PFD, but House approval still needed
Alaska State Troopers said 58-year-old Craig Burns and 34-year-old Alicia Thomas were found...
2 dead in single-vehicle rollover crash in Tok, troopers say
Some Anchorage businesses still require masks to enter.
A mix of rules for mask wearing is causing confusion in Anchorage

Latest News

Friday, May 21 Morning Weather
Friday, May 21 Morning Weather
Alaska's Weather Source
From clouds and showers to fire weather alerts
Thursday Evening Weather Tracy
Thursday, May 20 Morning Weather
Cooler and cloudier end to the week