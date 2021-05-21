Report: April job numbers show growth since pandemic began

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The job count in Alaska has made a 6.9% increase last month, which is 19,100 more jobs for residents in comparison to April 2020, according to a report from the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

However, the report noted that last month’s job count is still below pre-pandemic numbers. In 2019, April had 25,200 more jobs in contrast to last month.

The biggest recovery came from the leisure and hospitality industry with 6,300 jobs, but its numbers still remain lower than before the pandemic began. That industry lost 14,700 jobs when the pandemic first hit the state’s economy.

The report showed the health care industry increased by 2,900 jobs, which is the only industry in the private sector that had fully recovered to April 2019 numbers. The oil and gas industry saw 2,600 fewer jobs compared to April 2020 and 3,900 below the year prior.

Compared to last April, trade, transportation and utility jobs grew by 3,300 and education jobs by 1,700.

In addition, Alaska’s local government’s job count was 2,000 higher than last year, state government jobs were up 1,200 and the federal government lost 500 jobs.

