Dividing the weekend down the middle

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The weekend will start off with some clouds and a few scattered showers around Anchorage, the Valleys and the Kenai Peninsula. The showers will likely fall earlier in the day. Skies shift to mostly cloudy by the evening hours.

Sunshine and clear skies develop in Southwest Alaska on Saturday with Cold Bay expecting to see mostly sunny skies. The high pressure ridge will expand through the weekend and clear skies will move across the state.

Drier, warmer conditions are expected across the Interior beginning Sunday with a high of 60 degrees for Fairbanks and warming to near 70 degrees for Tuesday. This could also raise the fire danger, so keep watch for that.

Southcentral will also see temperatures warm up starting Sunday and continuing into early next week. Daytime highs will warm to the low 60s around Anchorage on Sunday and the mid-60s by Monday. The Mat-Su will see highs near 70 degrees by Monday as those skies clear.

Southeast won’t see much of a change over the weekend with rain and showers expected through Sunday.

