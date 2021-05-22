Advertisement

Dividing the weekend down the middle

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 7:09 PM AKDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The weekend will start off with some clouds and a few scattered showers around Anchorage, the Valleys and the Kenai Peninsula. The showers will likely fall earlier in the day. Skies shift to mostly cloudy by the evening hours.

Sunshine and clear skies develop in Southwest Alaska on Saturday with Cold Bay expecting to see mostly sunny skies. The high pressure ridge will expand through the weekend and clear skies will move across the state.

Drier, warmer conditions are expected across the Interior beginning Sunday with a high of 60 degrees for Fairbanks and warming to near 70 degrees for Tuesday. This could also raise the fire danger, so keep watch for that.

Southcentral will also see temperatures warm up starting Sunday and continuing into early next week. Daytime highs will warm to the low 60s around Anchorage on Sunday and the mid-60s by Monday. The Mat-Su will see highs near 70 degrees by Monday as those skies clear.

Southeast won’t see much of a change over the weekend with rain and showers expected through Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers said a vehicle traveling southbound on Glenn Highway crossed the...
1 dead, 1 injured by head-on collision along Glenn Highway in Southcentral Alaska
Undated screenshot of a hospital bed inside Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Man who survived bear mauling near Gulkana details harrowing experience from hospital bed
The Alaska Senate debates the budget and the PFD during the final hours of the regular...
Alaska Senate passes budget with $2,300 PFD, but House approval still needed
Looking for a job? New report details Anchorage’s most in-demand skills, local openings
Alaska State Troopers said 58-year-old Craig Burns and 34-year-old Alicia Thomas were found...
2 dead in single-vehicle rollover crash in Tok, troopers say

Latest News

Friday evening forecast with Tracy
Friday, May 21 Morning Weather
Rain lingers into Saturday morning, with sunshine quickly to follow
Friday, May 21 Morning Weather
Friday, May 21 Morning Weather
Alaska's Weather Source
From clouds and showers to fire weather alerts