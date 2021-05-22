Advertisement

Kodiak teen accused of blackmailing minor for sexual acts

(KTVF)
By Marlise Irby
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 12:39 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Kodiak teen is behind bars after troopers say he coerced a minor into a sexual relationship by threatening the victim with blackmail.

Troopers arrested 19-year-old Kodiak resident Vince Jay Barcelon Deliguin Friday after receiving a report on May 14 of sexual abuse of a minor, according to AST Daily Dispatch.

Kodiak troopers say during the investigation they determined Deliguin had threatened to blackmail a minor by releasing lewd photos of the victim if they did not perform sexual acts with him. Troopers believe the minor had been sexually assaulted multiple times over the course of a year.

Troopers say they arrested Deliguin at a location where he arranged to meet the minor. The report goes on to say Deliguin met the victim while he worked as a volunteer volleyball team student manager at Kodiak High School.

Deliguin faces multiple charges including three charges of sexual abuse of a minor, three charges of coercion. He is currently being held under a $100,000 bond at Kodiak Jail.

AST believes there could be more victims and are encouraging anyone with information to call (907) 486-4121.

