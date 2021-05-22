Starting June 1, Fairbanks borough will no longer require masks in facilities for vaccinated individuals

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - According to a statement posted on social media late Friday, Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Bryce Ward is removing mask requirements at borough facilities for those who are fully vaccinated, starting June 1.

“After review and evaluation of CDC and OSHA guidelines, we will make the following modifications to the Borough’s COVID-19 mitigation measures effective June 1, 2021, to exempt vaccinated individuals from the face-covering requirement for Borough Facilities. The CDC still recommends that masks be worn and social distancing be practiced in certain places, such as visiting a doctor’s office or traveling via public transportation, via a bus, plane, or a train or visiting a long-term care facility. Individuals using Borough Facilities will not be asked or required to verify vaccination. Vaccines continue to be widely available in the Fairbanks area, with pop-up clinics accessible. We will update the Borough’s risk matrix, the mitigation measures, and policies by June 1,” said Mayor Ward.

This comes after the Ice Dogs Hockey organization announced earlier Friday that masks would not be required at the upcoming hockey game series this weekend at the Big Dipper Ice Arena, which is also an FNSB facility.

This announcement is in line with many other community announcements, after the CDC issued updated guidelines for those who are fully vaccinated again COVID-19.

