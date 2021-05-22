Advertisement

Volcano erupts near Congolese city of Goma; residents flee

By Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 1:43 PM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Congo’s Mount Nyiragongo erupted for the first time in nearly two decades Saturday, turning the night sky a fiery red and sending lava onto a major highway as panicked residents tried to flee Goma, a city of nearly 2 million.

No evacuation order was given by authorities, and there was no immediate word on any casualties. Witnesses, though, said lava already had engulfed one highway that connects Goma with the city of Beni in North Kivu province.

Mount Nyiragongo’s last eruption, in 2002, left hundreds dead and coated airport runways in lava.

Authorities at the Goma Volcano Observatory initially said it was the nearby Nyamulagira volcano that had erupted, only adding to the confusion. The two volcanos are located about 13 kilometers (8.1 miles) apart.

Volcanologist Charles Balagizi said the observatory’s report was based on the direction in which the lava appeared to be flowing, which was toward Rwanda rather than Goma.

Goma sits along the border between Congo and neighboring Rwanda, and is a regional hub for humanitarian agencies, as well as the U.N. peacekeeping mission known as MONUSCO.

___

This version has been corrected to show that the Goma Volcano Observatory now reports that Mount Nyiragongo was the volcano that erupted, not the nearby Nyamulagira.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Looking for a job? New report details Anchorage’s most in-demand skills, local openings
(File)
Child dead after being found in river near home in Selawik
Six Juneau residents were arrested and indicted on charges for allegedly distributing illegal...
6 indicted on charges connected to Southeast Alaska drug trafficking ring
Long lines are seen at Boston's Logan Airport as a systems outage has complicated travel on...
System outage causes long airport lines
Dave Bronson is running for mayor of Anchorage in this year's municipal election.
Bronson declares mayoral runoff victory, Dunbar concedes

Latest News

Officials say the Covid-19 vaccine made a major dent in the pandemic but the rate of Americans...
COVID case numbers falling, but so are vaccinations
Kodiak teen accused of blackmailing minor for sexual acts
A person holds a mask while walking outside in Philadelphia, Friday, May 21, 2021.
New COVID-19 cases plummet to lowest levels since last June
A mother in Wisconsin is outraged after she says her son, who has autism and is nonverbal,...
Boy with autism found in bus yard after placed on wrong school bus