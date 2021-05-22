Advertisement

Weather Lab: A look back at the 2020-2021 school year

Meteorologist Melissa Frey traveled across Alaska Virtually this school year, teaching Alaskan students about weather.
By Melissa Frey
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 6:40 PM AKDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The 2020-2021 school year was anything but normal. Forced to stay home, teachers, students, and parents had to get creative, but the learning never stopped.

Thanks to this new virtual video conferencing technology we all know so well at this point, the Weather Lab was still in session, traveling through the internet across Alaska with lessons on meteorology.

From the eastern end of the Yukon River to the Bering Sea and down to the Pacific, Meteorologist Melissa Frey covered lessons on everything from weather instruments to the science behind weather. These Weather Lab students got to see atmospheric physics and chemistry before their eyes with hands-on experiments and they had many questions along the way.

As this school year comes to an end, we take a look back and remember there were a lot of tough days but we all learned something new and made a lot of fun memories in the process.

Check out our Weather Lab series here.

