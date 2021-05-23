Alaska state high school wrestling crowns 2021 champions
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 10:36 PM AKDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Schools Activities Association wrestling state championships finished on Saturday as Division I, Div. II and Girls champions were crowned.
Division I:
1. Colony High School 265 total points
2. Lathrop Wrestling 257.5 total points
3. South Anchorage High School 193.5 total points
Division II:
1. Glenallen High School 150.5 total points
2. Bethel High School 113 total points
3. Nome High School 108.5 total points
Girls:
1. Lathrop 177 total points
2. North Pole 145
3. Colony High School 70
Individual results can be found here.
