Alaska state high school wrestling crowns 2021 champions

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Schools Activities Association wrestling state championships finished on Saturday as Division I, Div. II and Girls champions were crowned.

Division I:

1. Colony High School 265 total points

2. Lathrop Wrestling 257.5 total points

3. South Anchorage High School 193.5 total points

Division II:

1. Glenallen High School 150.5 total points

2. Bethel High School 113 total points

3. Nome High School 108.5 total points

Girls:

1. Lathrop 177 total points

2. North Pole 145

3. Colony High School 70

Individual results can be found here.

