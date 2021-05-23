Advertisement

Alaska state high school wrestling crowns 2021 champions

The Colony High School wrestling team celebrates after winning the Div. I state championship
The Colony High School wrestling team celebrates after winning the Div. I state championship(KTUU)
By Austin Sjong
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 10:36 PM AKDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Schools Activities Association wrestling state championships finished on Saturday as Division I, Div. II and Girls champions were crowned.

Division I:

1. Colony High School 265 total points

2. Lathrop Wrestling 257.5 total points

3. South Anchorage High School 193.5 total points

Division II:

1. Glenallen High School 150.5 total points

2. Bethel High School 113 total points

3. Nome High School 108.5 total points

Girls:

1. Lathrop 177 total points

2. North Pole 145

3. Colony High School 70

Individual results can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

