Missing woman found dead after 5 day search

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After five days of searching for 79-year-old Geraldine Nelson of Juneau, her body was discovered around 100 yards from a trail in Juneau.

According to a trooper’s Daily Dispatch report, Juneau Police reached out to troopers on May 17 requesting assistance in locating Nelson.

The report says Nelson suffered from dementia and had gotten lost in the past. She was last seen near her home at Churchill Trailer Park heading in the direction of Switzer Creek Trail.

Multiple crews began searching for Nelson from May 17-21, including SEADOGS, Juneau Mountain Rescue, a USCG helicopter, State Troopers, Juneau Police Department, Tlingit & Haida employees, friends and family of Nelson, and local volunteers.

At around 2:15 p.m. on Friday Nelson’s body was found dead by a member of the SEADOGS around 100 yards from the Switzer Creek Trail.

Nelson’s body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Anchorage for an autopsy.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.