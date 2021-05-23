Advertisement

Missing woman found dead after 5 day search

Search ends for missing Juneau woman
(File)
(File)(KTUU)
By Marlise Irby
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 9:57 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After five days of searching for 79-year-old Geraldine Nelson of Juneau, her body was discovered around 100 yards from a trail in Juneau.

According to a trooper’s Daily Dispatch report, Juneau Police reached out to troopers on May 17 requesting assistance in locating Nelson.

The report says Nelson suffered from dementia and had gotten lost in the past. She was last seen near her home at Churchill Trailer Park heading in the direction of Switzer Creek Trail.

Multiple crews began searching for Nelson from May 17-21, including SEADOGS, Juneau Mountain Rescue, a USCG helicopter, State Troopers, Juneau Police Department, Tlingit & Haida employees, friends and family of Nelson, and local volunteers.

At around 2:15 p.m. on Friday Nelson’s body was found dead by a member of the SEADOGS around 100 yards from the Switzer Creek Trail.

Nelson’s body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Anchorage for an autopsy.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kodiak teen accused of blackmailing minor for sexual acts
Dave Bronson is running for mayor of Anchorage in this year's municipal election.
Bronson declares mayoral runoff victory, Dunbar concedes
A mother in Wisconsin is outraged after she says her son, who has autism and is nonverbal,...
Boy with autism found in bus yard after placed on wrong school bus
Six Juneau residents were arrested and indicted on charges for allegedly distributing illegal...
6 indicted on charges connected to Southeast Alaska drug trafficking ring
Narcan kits are available for order through ANTHC's website.
Drug overdoses are spiking in Alaska; public health officials are trying to understand why

Latest News

Members of Alaska Army National Guard's 103 Civil Support Team train should they respond to...
National Guard soldiers from across the country deploy to Alaska for Exercise Orca
RC car racing at Houston Jr. High School
Houston Jr. High students race self built RC cars
Saturday Evening Weather with Tracy
Saturday Evening Weather with Tracy
Kodiak teen accused of blackmailing minor for sexual acts