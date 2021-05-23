Advertisement

Salmonfest 2021 is a go

Salmonfest 2017
Salmonfest 2017(KTUU)
By Marlise Irby
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 12:40 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Salmonfest is back on for 2021 in Ninilchik, Alaska, organizers announced in a release. The festival dates are set for August 6, 7 and 8.

According to the release, organizers made the decision to hold the festival after talking with the staff, volunteers, vendors, bands and many others. They said they decided the event is about people coming together in 2021.

The release said there are some new things coming to the festival such as a new main stage, amphitheater, and improved on-site camping with 40 acres.

Some artists performing at the event include:

Con Brio, Carsie Blanton, The Burroughs, Lindsay Lou, The National Parks, Cousin Curtiss, Borgrass, Hope Social Club, and Tim Easton.

Headliners are to be announced at a later date. Click here to visit the Salmonfest festival website.

2021 Artwork. Our incredible on site mural painter and Ray Troll's illustrious colleague, Memo (Guillermo Jauregui) has...

Posted by Salmonfest on Wednesday, May 19, 2021

