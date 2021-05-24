Advertisement

1 dead, 2 injured in car crash with moose in Southcentral Alaska

FILE--In this Nov. 1, 2013, file photo, a car stops to allow a moose to cross Westpark Drive in...
In this Nov. 1, 2013, file photo, a car stops to allow a moose to cross Westpark Drive in Anchorage, Alaska. (AP Photo/Dan Joling, file)(Dan Joling | AP)
By Jay Luzardo
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 12:11 PM AKDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A deadly Monday morning crash with a moose along Glenn Highway near Eureka resulted in one death and two injured, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Troopers issued a dispatch at around 11 a.m. stating that 21-year-old Hawk Landra of Anchorage was pronounced dead at the scene. It added that an 18-year-old female passenger was seriously injured and the 14-year-old female passenger suffered a minor injury.

The dispatch said troopers responded to the vehicle vs. moose accident at around 2:35 a.m.

Upon their initial investigation, they said a 2008 Ford Fusion was driving westbound on Glenn Highway at an unknown speed when a moose entered the roadway. The vehicle struck the moose, drifted off the roadway and came to a stop a quarter-mile away from the initial collision, according to the dispatch.

Troopers said the 18-year-old passenger was airlifted by helicopter to an Anchorage hospital for the “serious, life-threatening injury” she suffered. The 14-year-old passenger was transported to a Palmer hospital for her minor injury.

Landra’s remains will be transported to the Alaska State Medical Examiner’s Office in Anchorage. Her next of kin have been notified by authorities.

There has been no word on the moose’s condition after the crash.

This is a developing story. Check in for updates.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Missing woman found dead after 5 day search
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
Kodiak teen accused of blackmailing minor for sexual acts
The moon will look the largest May 26th than any other day of 2021.
Super-blood-flower moon visible for much of Alaska
Salmonfest 2017
Salmonfest 2021 is a go

Latest News

UH-60 Pave Hawk helicopter from AK Air National Guard's 210th Rescue Squadron, and HC-130...
Injured snowmachiner rescued by Alaska Air National Guard airmen
(KTUU)
APD: Anchorage man arrested for hit-and-run against bicyclist in North Star
Monday, May 24 Morning Weather
Monday, May 24 Morning Weather
Veterans attend event in East Anchorage.
Veterans have more help dealing with emotional issues