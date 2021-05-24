1 dead, 2 injured in car crash with moose in Southcentral Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A deadly Monday morning crash with a moose along Glenn Highway near Eureka resulted in one death and two injured, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Troopers issued a dispatch at around 11 a.m. stating that 21-year-old Hawk Landra of Anchorage was pronounced dead at the scene. It added that an 18-year-old female passenger was seriously injured and the 14-year-old female passenger suffered a minor injury.

The dispatch said troopers responded to the vehicle vs. moose accident at around 2:35 a.m.

Upon their initial investigation, they said a 2008 Ford Fusion was driving westbound on Glenn Highway at an unknown speed when a moose entered the roadway. The vehicle struck the moose, drifted off the roadway and came to a stop a quarter-mile away from the initial collision, according to the dispatch.

Troopers said the 18-year-old passenger was airlifted by helicopter to an Anchorage hospital for the “serious, life-threatening injury” she suffered. The 14-year-old passenger was transported to a Palmer hospital for her minor injury.

Landra’s remains will be transported to the Alaska State Medical Examiner’s Office in Anchorage. Her next of kin have been notified by authorities.

There has been no word on the moose’s condition after the crash.

This is a developing story. Check in for updates.

