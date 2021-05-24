Alyeska ends skiing season in late May for the first time in a decade

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -The 2020-2021 skiing season has officially come to an end at Alyeska Resort. The season was extended until Sunday May 23 this year because of a large amount of snow. Resort managers say it’s the first time skiing season has run this late in a decade.

““We had a super successful snowmaking season, and quite frankly we have had a great turnout from the Alaska skiing community. They wanted to be outdoors and recreating, and chose Alyeska,” said Brian Burnett, Alyeska Ski Area general manager.

To celebrate the final day of the season, the resort also hosted a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Alyeska Daylodge and gave out a prize to individuals who received their vaccine.

“So we decided to offer a lift ticket in conjunction with the vaccination, and I’m going to say that we are the only ski area in the world that is doing that, offering a vaccine and a lift ticket to ski,” said Burnett.

Despite the challenges many business have faced this past year due to the pandemic, Alyeska remained open.

“It seems like Alyeska has definitely been a beacon of joy this year. You know, it’s been a really tough year for everybody. You could see it in people’s eyes,” said Tatiana Lawson, ski patrol director.

Excitement was in the air as ski enthusiasts boarded chair lifts and headed up the mountain.

“It’s been one of the best years in maybe 8 or 9 years. I want to say the the resort did a really good job this year keeping things going with all the COVID protocols it really kept us sane,” said Steve Kruse, an avid skier.

For the summer months, the resort plans to have downhill mountain biking. That season begins June 11.

“We are gearing up for bike season. We will take the next two weeks and we have a team that’s going to have to work on the trails,” said Lawson.

