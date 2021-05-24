An Alaska-style warm up!

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With clear skies for much of the Interior, West Coast and Southcentral regions, temperatures are going to warm up nicely across much of the state. Bethel already saw a dramatic warm up over the weekend with a high of 49 degrees on Saturday to a high of 67 degrees as of 5:45 p.m. Sunday.

McGrath topped out in the low 60s on Sunday but will reach the upper 60s, near 70 degrees on Monday. Fairbanks also makes the jump with a high of 56 degrees on Sunday to a forecast high of 68 on Monday.

Southcentral will see warmer temperatures for the start of the work week. The Mat-Su will see highs topping out in the mid to low 70s for most locations through midweek. Talkeetna could be one of the warmest spots with a high near 73 degrees for Monday. Anchorage warmed up to 60 degrees on Sunday with a forecast high of 67 for Monday and Tuesday.

