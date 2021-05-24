APD: Anchorage man arrested for hit-and-run against bicyclist in North Star

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage man was arrested for allegedly fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run with a cyclist at the West Northern Lights Boulevard and Arctic Boulevard intersection on Saturday, according to the Anchorage Police Department.

Police said in a Nixle alert that the bicyclist was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anchorage police are charging 25-year-old Brandon Coyle with a DUI, second-degree assault and leaving an accident without assisting the injured.

Before 9 p.m. on the day of the collision, the alert said Coyle was traveling westbound on West Northern Lights Boulevard when he allegedly struck the bicyclist in his 2016 Toyota Camry. Police determined that Coyle had a green light when he crossed Arctic Boulevard, but he supposedly never stopped to help.

Following the collision, officers tended to the bicyclist while others searched for the vehicle.

Coyle’s vehicle was later found a few blocks away in an alleyway with him inside. Officers said they found visible damage on the vehicle and signs of impairment after conducting a standardized field sobriety test on Coyle.

Following his sobriety test, the alert said officers sent Coyle to the Anchorage Jail and drew his blood for further tests.

