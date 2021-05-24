Advertisement

Chasing 70s! Southcentral gears up for warmest weather since August

High pressure keeps sunny skies through the middle of the week!
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 11:31 AM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Are you a fan of sunny and warm conditions? Is it beginning to feel like summer to you? If you’re a fan, the next few days is weather you don’t want to miss.

Thanks to high pressure building into the state, sunny skies and pleasant weather awaits a large portion of the state. Temperatures in Southcentral will warm into the mid-60s with some areas approaching 70 for the first time this year. On average, Anchorage tends to see its first 65° on May 24 and we are right on target for that this year. Only 4 days this year have officially reached 60-degrees or more, with much of this week adding to the list.

Our warmest days look to be today and tomorrow, with many spots making a run at 70 into Tuesday afternoon. For now, Anchorage is forecast to reach a high of 69, but parts of town will climb into the lower 70s. Hopefully you get outside and take advantage of the sun, as it won’t be with us all week long. Beginning Wednesday night the ridge backs off, opening the door for clouds to return. The clouds will bring a chance of rain showers to close out the week, with highs once more dropping into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

While the ridge of high pressure won’t lead to sunny skies across the entire state, it will keep widespread rain at bay in Southeast. For now the forecast keeping isolated to scattered rainfall activity through midweek, with a return to dry and sunny conditions by Thursday. This will be very short lived, as widespread rain returns to close out May.

Have a wonderful week!

