Injured snowmachiner rescued by Alaska Air National Guard airmen

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An individual who was injured riding a snowmachine near Whittier on Sunday evening was airlifted to safety by an Alaska Air National Guard rescue team.

The individual’s injuries were stabilized by the rescue team while being transported to Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, according to an Alaska National Guard press release.

Master Sgt. Andrew Marron said the individual was with a group of people riding snowmachines when the individual suffered an injury. He added that the party called for help with a satellite device, but Whittier Fire and Rescue were unable to because of the area’s terrain and the extent of the individual’s injuries.

Following the change of plans, the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center requested help from the National Guard’s 176th Wing, which sent a 210th Rescue Squadron HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter with rescue personnel from the 212th Rescue Squadron to the party’s location.

An HC-130J Combat King II aircraft was also sent to allow mid-air refueling and to offer communication in the area’s terrain.

Upon finding the group, the rescue team used a 70-foot hoist to reach the injured individual, who was then flown to the hospital.

