Advertisement

Injured snowmachiner rescued by Alaska Air National Guard airmen

UH-60 Pave Hawk helicopter from AK Air National Guard's 210th Rescue Squadron, and HC-130...
UH-60 Pave Hawk helicopter from AK Air National Guard's 210th Rescue Squadron, and HC-130 "Combat King 2," (background) at Palmer Airport(Dave Leval)
By Jay Luzardo
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 10:15 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An individual who was injured riding a snowmachine near Whittier on Sunday evening was airlifted to safety by an Alaska Air National Guard rescue team.

The individual’s injuries were stabilized by the rescue team while being transported to Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, according to an Alaska National Guard press release.

Master Sgt. Andrew Marron said the individual was with a group of people riding snowmachines when the individual suffered an injury. He added that the party called for help with a satellite device, but Whittier Fire and Rescue were unable to because of the area’s terrain and the extent of the individual’s injuries.

Following the change of plans, the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center requested help from the National Guard’s 176th Wing, which sent a 210th Rescue Squadron HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter with rescue personnel from the 212th Rescue Squadron to the party’s location.

An HC-130J Combat King II aircraft was also sent to allow mid-air refueling and to offer communication in the area’s terrain.

Upon finding the group, the rescue team used a 70-foot hoist to reach the injured individual, who was then flown to the hospital.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Missing woman found dead after 5 day search
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
Kodiak teen accused of blackmailing minor for sexual acts
Salmonfest 2017
Salmonfest 2021 is a go
The moon will look the largest May 26th than any other day of 2021.
Super-blood-flower moon visible for much of Alaska

Latest News

(KTUU)
APD: Anchorage man arrested for hit-and-run against bicyclist in North Star
Monday, May 24 Morning Weather
Monday, May 24 Morning Weather
Veterans attend event in East Anchorage.
Veterans have more help dealing with emotional issues
Volunteer groups head to Alaska to help with home projects for those with disabilities