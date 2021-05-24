Advertisement

Watch: Bronson announces mayoral transition team

Presumed mayor-elect Dave Bronson speaks at a press conference Monday, May 24, 2021 to announce...
Presumed mayor-elect Dave Bronson speaks at a press conference Monday, May 24, 2021 to announce his transition team in Anchorage, Alaska.(Daniella Rivera/Alaska's News Source)
By Megan Pacer
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 2:04 PM AKDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mayoral candidate Dave Bronson, who is set to win the runoff election for Anchorage mayor, is announcing his transition team for taking office.

With few ballots left to be counted, Bronson declared victory on Friday while candidate Forrest Dunbar conceded. As of Friday, when the Anchorage Election Commission was scheduled to adopt its report on the election results, Bronson was ahead with 50.66% of the votes. He was ahead of Dunbar by 1,191 votes, or a margin of 1.32%.

The Anchorage Assembly is scheduled to certify the election results on Tuesday, and the new mayor will be sworn in on July 1.

Monday, he announced his transition team leads and an outline of its structure and objectives.

