99 new COVID-19 cases reported over the weekend

By Megan Pacer
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 10:13 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 99 new cases of COVID-19 for Saturday through Monday, and no additional deaths tied to the virus.

The state no longer reports new cases over the weekend, and new cases from Saturday and Sunday are reported on Monday.

Of the 99 new cases reported Monday, 95 of them were identified among Alaska residents of the following communities:

  • Anchorage: 19
  • Ketchikan: 17
  • Wasilla: 13
  • Fairbanks: 9
  • Eagle River: 6
  • Metlakatla: 4
  • Kenai: 3
  • Palmer: 3
  • Tok: 3
  • Chugach Census Area: 2
  • Hooper Bay: 2
  • Nome: 2
  • Soldotna: 2
  • Copper River Census Area: 1
  • Healy: 1
  • Homer: 1
  • Juneau: 1
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough North: 1
  • Kotzebue: 1
  • Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 1
  • Sitka: 1
  • Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 1
  • Sterling: 1

The state also identified four additional COVID-19 cases among nonresidents — two in Anchorage and two in unknown parts of the state.

With 362 total Alaska resident deaths that have been tied to COVID-19, the state still has one of the lower death rates in the country.

Cases also continue to trend downward in Alaska. The statewide alert level, which had recently been “high” for months, is now back at “intermediate” with an average daily case rate over the last 14 days of 8.16 cases per 100,000, according to DHSS. That’s lower than this past Friday, when the rate was 9.43 per 100,000.

There are 17 people currently being hospitalized for COVID-19 statewide, according to state data, along with three people being hospitalized for suspected cases. Two of those patients are on ventilators, according to DHSS.

Since the pandemic began, more than 1,550 Alaska residents have been hospitalized for the virus.

As of Monday, close to 54% of Alaska residents age 16 and older have gotten one dose of a vaccine, and nearly 48% are fully vaccinated, according to DHSS. Vaccination rates vary in different regions of the state. In Anchorage, for example, health officials say more than 50% of Alaskans age 16 and older are fully vaccinated, while more than 69% are fully vaccinated in the Juneau region and only about 33% are fully vaccinated in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough region.

The state has conducted more than 2.23 million COVID-19 tests since the start of the pandemic, and currently has a seven-day average positivity rate of 1.14%.

