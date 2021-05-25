Advertisement

Bear Tooth restaurant hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic

COVID vaccine clinic held in the Bear Tooth parking lot.
COVID vaccine clinic held in the Bear Tooth parking lot.(KTUU)
By Jay Kim
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 9:51 PM AKDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -On Monday, the Bear Tooth Theatrepub & Cafe hosted a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in partnership with the Conquer COVID Coalition.

It was all part of an effort to get more Alaska residents protected against the novel coronavirus.

The clinic offered the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to individuals 18 years and older, and also offered the Pfizer vaccine to individuals age 12 and older.

In addition, Bear Tooth offered a free slice of pizza for the first 200 vaccine recipients.

“We’re excited to be a part of it, we’re excited that we have the space and that we’re able to offer a little bit of, you know, an extra incentive, lunch for those who are here for a break, a place for our staff members even to come get vaccinated and just a place where the community can feel safe,” said Mandy Kolean, assistant general manager of the restaurant.

For those who missed today’s event, another vaccine clinic will be held Tuesday, May 25 in Government Hill at North Pointe Apartments. For anyone who’s an incoming resident and also receives a vaccine, their rent will be covered for seven days.

