Biden signs Alaska tourism bill, giving green light to cruise ships

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In one of the final steps to recover at least a portion of Alaska’s cruise ship season, President Joe Biden on Monday signed a bill that will exempt large ships from stopping in Canada on their way to the state.

The Alaska Tourism Restoration Act was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives last week, after first being passed by the Senate. It exempts large vessels from the Passenger Vessel Services Act, which requires foreign-flagged ships to stop at a foreign port when taking passengers between two U.S. ports. For cruises on their way to Alaska, that port is Canada, which has banned cruise ships from its waters through next February due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden signed the bill Monday, allowing ships to skip Canada and head to Alaska for a shortened season. Several cruise companies, including Norwegian Cruise Line and three cruise lines under the Carnival Corporation, announced they are selling tickets for sailings to Alaska later this summer.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who sponsored the bill in the Senate, spoke outside the White House after the president signed the bill Monday, along with Sen. Dan Sullivan and Rep. Don Young, who sponsored the bill in the House. She said the tactic for getting the legislation through was to “never give up.”

“They told us that, no, trying to work through the (Passenger Vessel Services Act)? Near impossible,” Murkowski said. “That this was not going to come together, and of course we were on a very, very limited time frame because Alaska’s cruise ship season is not like Florida’s. It is the month(s) of June, July, August and, if you’re lucky, a little bit in September.”

Murkowski said the delegation was looking for a narrow fix to old, “and some would say outdated” legislation.

Young, who sponsored the bill in the House, said the Alaska delegation had a good meeting with the president when he signed the legislation Monday.

“The president was jovial, signed the bills that means a lot to the state of Alaska,” Young said. “... We feel great as a delegation we got it done.”

A handful of cruise lines have announced sailings this summer that focus on Southeast Alaska. Norwegian Cruise Line announced that passengers can come to Alaska this summer on the Norwegian Bliss from Aug. 7 through Oct. 16, with stops in Skagway, Juneau, Ketchikan and Icy Strait Point.

Princess Cruises, Holland America Line and Carnival Cruise Line, all owned by the Carnival Corporation, announced Alaska sailings last week.

Holland America is offering voyages from Seattle from July 24 through Oct. 2, with stops in Juneau, Sitka, Ketchikan and Icy Strait Point. Princess Cruises will resume service to Alaska from Seattle from July 25 through Sept. 26, with stops in Glacier Bay National Park, Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan.

Carnival Cruise Line will have sailings from Seattle starting July 27 and ending Sept. 14, with stops in Juneau, Skagway, Ketchikan and Tracy Arm Fjord, as well as one voyage with an additional stop in Icy Strait Point.

During full cruise ship seasons in the past, vessels from various companies have stopped in ports in Southcentral Alaska as well, like Seward and Whittier. According to Roger Frizzell, chief communications officer for Carnival, the corporation hopes to return to a full sailing schedule with more locations beyond Southeast Alaska going forward, especially looking to 2022.

“Our desire is to return to a full schedule throughout Alaska as we continue in the future,” he said.

Though this year’s season will be shorter than usual, the good news, Murkowski said, is that ships will begin to head north with passengers who have been wanting to see Alaska for a long time.

“And they’ll now have an opportunity to help us with our economy that has really been smacked hard by COVID,” she said.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.