Climber critically injured in fall from Denali Pass

Other climbers saw the man fall almost 1,000 feet
A 31-year-old climber from Canada was critically injured Monday, May 24, 2021 when he fell nearly 1,000 feet from Denali Pass.(Alaska's News Source)
By Megan Pacer
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 3:41 PM AKDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man from Canada is in critical condition after a long fall on Monday while climbing Denali, according to the Denali National Park and Preserve.

Climbers at a camp on Denali’s West Buttress, about 17,000 feet up, saw a British Columbia, Canada resident fall nearly 1,000 feet on Monday evening, according to a press release from the park. The man, 31, was un-roped at the time.

According to the park, two guides with Alpine Ascents International responded to the mountaineer after he fell from Denali Pass, which is at an altitude of about 18,200 feet. The park’s high-altitude helicopter was already nearby at the Kahiltna Basecamp conducting glacier monitoring surveys, park staff wrote in the release. Its pilot was able to fly to the camp, pick up a mountaineering ranger and reach the climber within 30 minutes of the initial report.

The climber “was alive but unresponsive due to multiple traumatic injuries,” the release states.

The ranger was able to load the man into the helicopter with help from one of the guides who had responded earlier. They evacuated the injured climber to Talkeetna, where paramedics from the Matanuska-Susitna Borough provided immediate life-saving measures.

He was taken to an Anchorage hospital by air, where he is in critical condition, according to the release.

The man was not climbing with a guiding service, according to Maureen Gualtieri with Denali National Park and Preserve. He was an independent climber registered to climb with one other person, she said via email. However, he was with three other climbers on Monday night, rather than his original partner.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

