Crews tackling Pilot Point wildfire from the air and on land

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Smokejumpers from the Alaska Fire Service and Bureau of Land Management are responding to an approximately 250-acre wildfire near the village of Pilot Point in Southwest Alaska.

The blaze appears to have started in the local dump and spread from there, according to Alaska Division of Forestry Public Information Officer Tim Mowry. Smokejumpers left early Monday afternoon for the scene about 2 and 1/2 miles north of the village on the Alaska Peninsula, he said. By the time the 12 crew members arrived from Fairbanks about two hours later, the fire had grown from 1 acre to about 250.

“It was a fire that evidently started in the dump and escaped out of the dump into the grass,” Mowry said.

Local residents tried to put it out, but were unsuccessful and called the Division of Forestry, he said. The fire has been moving away from Pilot Point, Mowry said, pushed west by southeast winds. At this point, no structures are immediately threatened.

While smokejumpers from Fairbanks have responded to a few fires via ground transportation already this year, this marks the first actual jump of the fire season for them, Mowry said.

An air tanker also dumped a load of fire retardant on the blaze — the first retardant drop of the fire season, Mowry said. For the drop, the Division of Forestry used a newer model tanker that is faster, has more capacity and better fuel efficiency, he said.

While help comes from the air, the 12 smokejumpers are planning an attack from the ground, according to Mowry. According to a post on the Division of Forestry’s Facebook page, the smokejumpers are holding the fire north of the road that leads out of the village toward the dump. That’s where the fire escaped into the grass, according to the post.

The fire is travelling away from Pilot Point, toward Ugashik Bay, Mowry said.

“Southeast winds continue to push the fire west toward (Ugashik) Bay and it is currently about a half mile from the water,” officials wrote in an updated post on the Division of Forestry’s Facebook page. “... Smokejumpers are formulating a plan to burn around the Pilot Point airport toward the heel of the fire to protect infrastructure there if threatened.”

Officials believe the fire will double in size by the time it reaches the water. Firefighters will continue trying to keep it north of the road.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.