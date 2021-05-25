High pressure keeps much of the state warm!

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The warmest stretch of weather we’ve seen all year continues, as highs warm even more than Monday. High pressure which remains locked in place across much of the state, is leading to clear skies, warm conditions and dry weather. This is bringing us the nicest stretch of weather we’ve seen since late April. Hopefully you’re getting outside to take advantage of it, as the warming trend will come to an end in a matter of days.

While high pressure will lead to warm conditions and sunny skies through at least Wednesday, clouds are set to make a return. Starting Thursday, the high weakens and an upper level disturbance will lead to increasing clouds for the region. This will keep temperatures several degrees cooler in the lower 60s for highs. While it’s still going to be a nice day, the big change does arrive until Friday. Widespread rain looks likely for Southcentral and Southeast, keeping temperatures in the 50s as we close out May, which is where we’ve been for much of the month.

While rain will be more likely for coastal regions, inland regions of Southcentral will see our fair share of rain as well. The activity will linger into Memorial Day Weekend, with highs struggling to break 60.

Meanwhile Southeast will see widespread rain return to the region, following a brief dry break Thursday. Memorial Day Weekend for the panhandle will be wet, breezy and cool. Highs into Monday will struggle to climb out of the low to mid 50s.

Statewide, the big issue remains the Pilot Point fire, which is leading to reduced visibility this morning. A Dense Smoke Advisory is in effect for Pilot Point until 10AM, as visibility is expected to be as low as a quarter of a mile or less.

Enjoy the sunshine!

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.