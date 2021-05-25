Advertisement

Man gets 20 months for plan to burn Seattle police precinct

A 1970's-era poster of activist Angela Davis hangs at a boarded up and closed Seattle police...
A 1970's-era poster of activist Angela Davis hangs at a boarded up and closed Seattle police precinct Sunday, June 21, 2020, in Seattle, where streets are blocked off in what has been named the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone. Police pulled back from several blocks of the city's Capitol Hill neighborhood near the Police Department's East Precinct building earlier in the month after clashes with people protesting the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 5:59 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEATTLE (AP) - An Alaska man has been sentenced to 20 months in prison for trying to set fire to a Seattle police precinct during last summer’s racial justice protests.

Desmond David-Pitts pleaded guilty to a federal arson conspiracy charge in January, acknowledging he set a fire to trash piled outside the East Precinct last Aug. 24 while others tried to bar a door to keep officers from leaving.

David-Pitts was identified and arrested within an hour thanks to his distinctive pink-camouflage pants. He told investigators following his arrest that he had had bad experiences with police and that he was angry.

