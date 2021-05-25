Man gets 20 months for plan to burn Seattle police precinct

SEATTLE (AP) - An Alaska man has been sentenced to 20 months in prison for trying to set fire to a Seattle police precinct during last summer’s racial justice protests.

Desmond David-Pitts pleaded guilty to a federal arson conspiracy charge in January, acknowledging he set a fire to trash piled outside the East Precinct last Aug. 24 while others tried to bar a door to keep officers from leaving.

David-Pitts was identified and arrested within an hour thanks to his distinctive pink-camouflage pants. He told investigators following his arrest that he had had bad experiences with police and that he was angry.

