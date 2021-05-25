Advertisement

May sunshine warms the state

Wet and windy over the Aleutians
By Jackie Purcell
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 7:31 PM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A ridge of high pressure will continue to provide clear skies from southwest to the interior and southcentral through most of the week. Increasing clouds arrive late Thursday.

The most active weather will be through the Aleutians, as a low pressure systems spins and retrogrades west a bit. Wet and windy is the typical type of weather they’ll be seeing.

Southeast Alaska is another area that won’t see as much sunshine as southcentral. Drier and warmer weather expected for Tuesday and beyond, with increasing clouds and some showers lingering as a series of short waves transits the region through the first half of the week. Daytime highs expected to range from 54 to 60 degrees.

Check out the beautiful start to the week in Bethel. It was a colorful sunrise along the Kuskokwim river, captured by Christopher Feagle.

Bethel-Kuskokwim river sunrise - Christopher Feagle 5-24-21
Bethel-Kuskokwim river sunrise - Christopher Feagle 5-24-21(Alaska's Weather Source)

Chasing 70s! Southcentral gears up for warmest weather since August
