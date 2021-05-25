Missing Tuntutuliak man found dead in woods days later

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Authorities have been searching for a 22-year-old Tuntutuliak man since his disappearance on Friday. Alaska State Troopers said the man was found dead Monday in the woods outside of the village.

Tuntutuliak Tribal Police Officers initially reported that David Bunyan was last seen delivering groceries on Friday, according to a trooper dispatch. It added that he never returned to work that evening.

The dispatch said tribal police and village residents searched the area but did not find a trace of Bunyan. Troopers said they attempted to triangulate Bunyan’s cell phone, but were unsuccessful. Search parties continued into Monday until his body was found that day.

Troopers said they do not suspect foul play and will send Bunyan’s remains to the Alaska State Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination.

The next of kin have been notified.

