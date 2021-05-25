Advertisement

NIH director encourages scientists to study impact of pandemic on mental health of children

By CNN staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 1:00 PM AKDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The National Institutes of Health wants scientists to submit grant applications to study the mental health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on children.

Specifically, the agency would like them to look into the impact of remote learning and reduced social interaction.

NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins said the pandemic has been an “incredible, unprecedented challenge” for kids and their mental health.

There are a couple of key questions, he believes.

“What has it meant for them to be out of school, which is normally the place where a lot of socialization and education happens, for this prolonged period?” Collins asked.

“What about this issue of being fearful of an illness that might actually affect your families, might suddenly be blamed on you if you were the one who happened to bring the illness in?”

Earlier research showed that even healthy children have had some developmental setbacks and delays during the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Nov. 1, 2013, file photo, a car stops to allow a moose to cross Westpark Drive in...
1 dead, 2 injured in car crash with moose in Southcentral Alaska
The moon will look the largest May 26th than any other day of 2021.
Super-blood-flower moon visible for much of Alaska
Fairbanks Police Department. (KTVF)
Longtime detective leaves Fairbanks Police Department, citing toxic workplace
(KTUU)
APD: Anchorage man arrested for hit-and-run against bicyclist in North Star
Presumed mayor-elect Dave Bronson speaks at a press conference Monday, May 24, 2021 to announce...
Watch: Bronson announces mayoral transition team

Latest News

U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Ymara Torres-Laboy with the 4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)...
Army Reserve reprimands 12 soldiers in sexual assault probe
The set comes with a white Lego frame and two hanging elements to showcase your masterpiece.
Lego unveils world map, largest set ever
Members of George Floyd's family and others held a rally in his memory Sunday, May 23, 2021, in...
Rallies, moments of silence honor George Floyd a year later
From left, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La.,...
Senators try to salvage legislation on Jan. 6 commission