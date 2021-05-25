Nikiski woman attacked by protective moose

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Nikiski woman is recovering after being trampled by a cow moose when she got near its newborn calf that was on her property on Monday, according to Alaska State Troopers.

The 51-year-old woman sustained multiple injuries and was sent to an Anchorage area hospital, according to an online trooper dispatch.

At around 10 a.m. Monday, troopers wrote, neighbors saw a newborn calf lying between the woman’s fence and an RV on the property. Witnesses had said a cow moose has been in the area of the property without a calf for a few days before that.

“Neighbors stated the cow was on the other side of the fence throughout the day, observing the calf,” troopers wrote. “Witnesses noted the calf called the cow in tones of distress.”

At that point, troopers wrote, the woman moved toward the calf in an attempt to get it to move. That’s when the cow moose jumped over the fence and knocked the woman to the ground, trampling her.

The woman was treated on the scene by paramedics and then taken to an Anchorage hospital by air for further treatment. She’s currently in “fair” condition, troopers wrote in their report.

Both the cow and calf left the area of the woman’s property in Nikiski and have not been located. They headed into the wooded lot behind the property, according to troopers.

In their online dispatch, troopers reminded the public that it’s calving season, and said to never approach a moose calf. They also warned not to get between one and a cow moose.

