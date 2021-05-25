Police: 2 protesters hit, driver charged in North Carolina

Advertisement

Police say Michelle Morris and Valerie Lindsey were treated at a hospital Monday night after being hit by a car driven by Lisa O’Quinn.(Source: Elizabeth City Police Department, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 10:12 AM AKDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — Police in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, say two women were hit by a car while peacefully protesting a police killing.

Police say Michelle Morris and Valerie Lindsey were treated at a hospital Monday night after being hit by a car driven by Lisa O’Quinn of Greenville.

The protesters are Black and O’Quinn is white.

O’Quinn was jailed on charges including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill by the use of a motor vehicle.

Police are also reviewing the case as a potential hate crime.

Her first appearance is Thursday.

The women were protesting the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr.

