Advertisement

Store owners return $1M lottery ticket customer threw away

By Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 11:44 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts woman who accidentally tossed out a $1 million lottery ticket eventually collected her winnings thanks to the kindness and honesty of the owners of the store where she bought it.

Lea Rose Fiega bought the $30 Diamond Millions scratch-off ticket in March at the Lucky Stop convenience store in Southwick near were she works.

“I was in a hurry, on lunch break, and just scratched it real quick, and looked at it, and it didn’t look like a winner, so I handed it over to them to throw away,” she said Monday.

Lea Rose Fiega won $1 million on a Diamond Millions scratch-off ticket in March. She tossed out...
Lea Rose Fiega won $1 million on a Diamond Millions scratch-off ticket in March. She tossed out the ticket, mistakenly thinking it wasn't a winner, but the store owners returned it to her.(Source: Massachusetts State Lottery Commission)

The ticket lay behind the counter for 10 days.

“One evening, I was going through the tickets from the trash and found out that she didn’t scratch the number,” Abhi Shah, the son of the store’s owners told WWLP-TV. “I scratched the number and it was $1 million underneath the ticket.”

Fiega is a regular customer, so the family knew immediately who had discarded it.

Shah went to see Fiega at work.

“He came to my office and said ‘my Mom and Dad would like to see you,’” she said. “I said ‘I’m working,’ and he said ‘no you have to come over.’ So I went over there and that’s when they told me. I was in total disbelief. I cried, I hugged them.”

Fiega said overcoming a near fatal bout with COVID-19 in January was like “winning the lottery,” so she feels doubly fortunate.

“I mean, who does that? They’re great people. I am beyond blessed,” she said.

The store gets a $10,000 bonus from the state lottery commission for selling the winning ticket. Fiega said she gave the family an additional reward. She’s saving the rest for retirement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Nov. 1, 2013, file photo, a car stops to allow a moose to cross Westpark Drive in...
1 dead, 2 injured in car crash with moose in Southcentral Alaska
The moon will look the largest May 26th than any other day of 2021.
Super-blood-flower moon visible for much of Alaska
(KTUU)
APD: Anchorage man arrested for hit-and-run against bicyclist in North Star
Presumed mayor-elect Dave Bronson speaks at a press conference Monday, May 24, 2021 to announce...
Watch: Bronson announces mayoral transition team
(File)
Missing woman found dead after 5 day search

Latest News

The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act passed the House last year but is still being...
1 year after Floyd death, push for police reform continues
Charles McMillian, who broke down crying as he testified during Derek Chauvin's trial, says...
One year later, witness to George Floyd death leaning on family to get over trauma
The secretary of state is also trying to secure assistance for rebuilding in Gaza and the...
Blinken hopes to 'solidify' Gaza ceasefire in Middle East visit
The store gets a $10,000 bonus from the state lottery commission for selling the winning...
Family discovers winning lottery ticket in store's trash, returns it to customer