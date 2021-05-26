Holy Cross man fatally shot by law enforcement after killing his father, Troopers say

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say two Holy Cross men are dead after one of them killed the other, and then was fatally shot by a trooper after a standoff with authorities that lasted almost a day.

Troopers responded to the village of Holy Cross around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for a reported shooting of a person in a boat, they wrote in an online dispatch report. That man was identified as 71-year-old Holy Cross resident Alden Gerald Walker Sr. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

In an updated report, troopers wrote that the man who they believe killed him, his 34-year-old son Devyn Walker, was found dead Wednesday night inside a home he had been barricading in, when members of a Special Emergency Reaction Team finally entered the residence.

Troopers wrote that Devyn Walker was “deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.” Investigators believe he was fatally wounded when a trooper shot him during the standoff, according to Public Information Officer Austin McDaniel. The name of that trooper will be released in 72 hours, which is department policy.

Devyn Walker’s remains are being sent to the Alaska State Medical Examiner’s Office, where cause of death will be determined. McDaniel clarified in a follow up email that Alden Walker Sr.’s remains have also been removed from the boat and are being sent to the State Medical Examiner as well.

Negotiations during the standoff lasted from about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night until the troopers’ Special Emergency Reaction Team entered the home just after 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to the dispatch report.

According to troopers, Devyn Walker fired a gun “in the direction of Troopers on the scene” during the negotiation process while officers tried to get him out of the home. No officers were injured.

Now, the Alaska Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case. The results of their investigation will be reviewed by the Alaska Office of Special Prosecutions, according to the dispatch report.

This is an ongoing situation. Check back for updates.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated with new information.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.