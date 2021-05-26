Anchorage Fourth of July parade is a go

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After some uncertainty surrounding local COVID-19 mandates, the annual Anchorage Fourth of July parade is back on for 2021.

Nicki Hale, board chair of Anchorage Fairs and Festivals, confirmed the parade and usual festival activities will happen this year. Festivities will start off as they traditionally have, with a pancake breakfast at 9 a.m. on July 4.

The parade itself is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Delaney Park Strip, and festival events will continue until 10 p.m. That will include food vendors, carnival rides and live music, Hale said.

While all the necessary elements of an Anchorage Fourth of July are there, Hale did say they will likely look a bit different this year. Normally, Anchorage Fairs and Festivals has months to prepare, raise funds and gather sponsors. This year, she said there was uncertainty as to whether the parade and celebration could happen, given the municipality’s previous COVID-19 mandates.

Once those restrictions were lifted, the event could go forward. Hale said Anchorage Assembly member Christopher Constant reached out and asked how the city could help make the parade happen. As such, Hale said the city is waiving permitting fees for the nonprofit as it moves forward with planning.

There might be fewer food vendors this year; Hale said she’s not sure how many survived the pandemic or will be able to organize in a shorter time window. The parade floats might also be less elaborate. It takes a lot of time to build quality floats, Hale said. They might not be as big this year, but they’ll still be part of the parade.

When it comes to music, Hale said she was able to get some help in the form of a grant from the Municipality of Anchorage.

“I’ve got a good sized grant that’s going to pay local musicians to put on a lot of great music,” she said.

As far as COVID-19 is concerned, the event will have hand sanitizer stations set up throughout the park strip, Hale said, and it has the other advantage of being outside. Organizers are also trying to line up a vaccination station as part of the event, she said.

“It feels so good,” Hale said of the July Fourth celebration returning to Anchorage.

She noted that President Joe Biden had singled out July 4 as a target date by which he hoped to have 70% of Americans vaccinated against COVID-19. Hale said the July Fourth event organizers want Anchorage to be part of that national celebration of returning to a sense of normalcy.

