Forestry contains small grass fire in Wasilla area

The Alaska Division of Forestry has a burn suspension in place for the Mat-Su and Kenai...
The Alaska Division of Forestry has a burn suspension in place for the Mat-Su and Kenai Peninsula Boroughs.(Image courtesy Alaska Division of Forestry)
By Megan Pacer
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 11:00 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Members of the Alaska Division of Forestry contained a small grass fire on Tuesday in the Wasilla area.

Tim Mowry, public information officer with the division, told Alaska’s News Source that the fire at the end of Ruth Drive was called in around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters were sent to tackle the grass fire, which at that time was about 1.7 acres in size.

The fire was declared contained around 4:45 p.m., and Mowry confirmed it had been declared controlled by about 8:20 p.m. The firefighting resources have been released from the scene and crew members will return in the morning to survey the area, Mowry said.

The cause of the grass fire is still under investigation, he said.

There were several homes near the site of the fire, but none were damaged.

A burn suspension is currently in effect for both the Matanuska-Susitna Borough and the Kenai Peninsula Borough due to dry conditions. This suspension prohibits open burning of debris or brush, as well as the use of burn barrels.

Small campfires that are 3 feet or less in diameter, with flame no more than 2 feet high, are allowed during a burn suspension, according to the Division of Forestry.

“However, people partaking in such activities should use extreme caution so as not to ignite a wildfire,” the division wrote in a Facebook post.

