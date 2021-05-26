Advertisement

Great Sitkin Volcano under warning after Tuesday night eruption

The Great Sitkin Volcano in the Aleutian Islands is under a warning alert after erupting the evening of Tuesday, May 25, 2021.(Photo courtesy Alaska Volcano Observatory)
By Megan Pacer
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 10:53 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A volcano in the Aleutian Chain erupted Tuesday night, resulting in an ash cloud of up to 15,000 feet rising into the air.

According to a notice from the Alaska Volcano Observatory, the Great Sitkin Volcano, located about 26 miles east of Adak in the central Aleutian Islands, experienced an explosive eruption shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday. The eruption was short in duration, lasting only 1-2 minutes, according to the notice.

“Since that explosion, seismicity has decreased and satellite images show that the ash cloud has detached from the vent and is moving towards the east,” the notice states.

The eruption was confirmed by geophysical data and mariner observations, according to the observatory notice. Its ash cloud was reported to be up to 15,000 feet above sea level.

The observatory has raised the volcano’s alert level to a warning. Additional explosions from Great Sitkin are possible, according to the observatory.

The Great Sitkin is a basaltic andesite volcano, according to the observatory, and is part of the Andreanof Islands group in the Aleutian Chain. It erupted at least three times in the 20th century, the observatory wrote, and its most recent eruption was in 1974.

