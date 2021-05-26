Smokejumpers respond to wildfire in Akiachak

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Division of Forestry sent a crew of 12 smokejumpers to tackle a wildfire near the village of Akiachak in Southwest Alaska on Tuesday.

The fire is estimated to be 100 acres in size and is burning in a fish camp along the Kuskokwim River near Kiktak Island, according to a post by the Division of Forestry. It has destroyed or damaged four to six structures in the fish camp.

The smokejumpers were sent from the Bureau of Land Management Alaska Fire Service in Fairbanks, just one day after the first jump operation of the season, for a fire on the Alaska Peninsula.

The crew arrived on the scene around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to the division, and reported that the fire is 40% active. It’s about 2 miles from Akiachak and roughly 13 miles northeast of Bethel.

Named the Kiktak Island Fire, the blaze is thought to have started on Monday after a local resident picking ferns discarded a cigarette butt. It was first detected Tuesday morning via satellite, after which the division contacted local residents, and then Alaska State Troopers in Bethel, to get more information.

“A group of villagers fought the fire through the night and thought they had it contained but it kicked up again on Tuesday, prompting a response from state forestry,” division staff wrote in their online post.

Beyond the structures damaged by the wildfire, there are seven more structures in close proximity to it, according to the division, including one within 200 yards of the flames.

“Smokejumpers were planning to burn off grass and other fuels around the structure closest to the fire to protect it,” the post states.

Crew members are working to protect the fish camp and Alaska Native allotments surrounding the fire, according to the post.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.