Advertisement

Sun into Wednesday. Cooler this weekend

Rain expected Friday night in southcentral
By Jackie Purcell
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 6:01 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Most of Alaska-south of the Brooks Range- will be able to see a total lunar eclipse early Wednesday morning, may 26. It is a super, blood and flower moon.

The lunar show starts at 12:47 am Wednesday, with the partial eclipse beginning about an hour later at 1:44 a.m.

This is likely when you have the best chance of seeing the eclipse in action. Earth’s shadow will fully cover the moon at 3:12 a.m.

A total lunar eclipse is a rare enough event, but this one has the added benefit of being a supermoon.

Clear skies provided by a ridge of high pressure made for a sunny Tuesday in southwest, interior and southcentral Alaska. This photo shows a “glory”-ous start to the day in Bethel. Jessica Villon capturing her own image with a “glory” framing her.

(Glory - A halo appearing around the shadow of an object.)

Morning Glory in Bethel. Jessica Villon 5-25-21
Morning Glory in Bethel. Jessica Villon 5-25-21(Alaska's Weather Source)

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Nov. 1, 2013, file photo, a car stops to allow a moose to cross Westpark Drive in...
1 dead, 2 injured in car crash with moose in Southcentral Alaska
Fairbanks Police Department. (KTVF)
Longtime detective leaves Fairbanks Police Department, citing toxic workplace
The moon will look the largest May 26th than any other day of 2021.
Super-blood-flower moon visible for much of Alaska
(KTUU)
APD: Anchorage man arrested for hit-and-run against bicyclist in North Star
Presumed mayor-elect Dave Bronson speaks at a press conference Monday, May 24, 2021 to announce...
Watch: Bronson announces mayoral transition team

Latest News

Tuesday, May 25 Morning Weather
High pressure keeps much of the state warm!
Tuesday, May 25 Morning Weather
Tuesday, May 25 Morning Weather
Bethel-Kuskokiwm River sunrise colors-Christopher Feagle_JP 5-24-21
May sunshine warms the state
Monday, May 24 Morning Weather
Chasing 70s! Southcentral gears up for warmest weather since August