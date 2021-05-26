Sun into Wednesday. Cooler this weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Most of Alaska-south of the Brooks Range- will be able to see a total lunar eclipse early Wednesday morning, may 26. It is a super, blood and flower moon.

The lunar show starts at 12:47 am Wednesday, with the partial eclipse beginning about an hour later at 1:44 a.m.

This is likely when you have the best chance of seeing the eclipse in action. Earth’s shadow will fully cover the moon at 3:12 a.m.

A total lunar eclipse is a rare enough event, but this one has the added benefit of being a supermoon.

Clear skies provided by a ridge of high pressure made for a sunny Tuesday in southwest, interior and southcentral Alaska. This photo shows a “glory”-ous start to the day in Bethel. Jessica Villon capturing her own image with a “glory” framing her.

(Glory - A halo appearing around the shadow of an object.)

Morning Glory in Bethel. Jessica Villon 5-25-21 (Alaska's Weather Source)

