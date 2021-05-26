UAA to return to in-person education this fall

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The University of Alaska Anchorage will welcome students back to campus in person this fall, the school announced Tuesday.

The Anchorage campus will be open to all students, staff and faculty starting Aug. 2, according to a release from the university. Classes begin on Aug. 23.

“There has never been a better time to attend UAA than this fall,” said UAA Interim Chancellor Bruce Schultz in the release. “UAA anticipates receiving more than $10 million in federal coronavirus relief funding to award to registered students this coming academic year as scholarships and grants. The fall semester is an excellent time for students to return to school to enhance existing skills or retrain so they are qualified for the best jobs in our recovering economy.”

The university will begin having employees return to work on campus in late May and June in order to prepare for the start of school, the release states. UAA will not require those who are fully vaccinated to wear masks, according to the release.

“We are excited to serve students face-to-face again,” said Lora Volden, interim vice chancellor for student affairs, in the press release. “We also recognize new or improved virtual offerings have provided greater flexibility to students to meet with a financial aid counselor during their lunch hour or learn how to file their FAFSA during an evening workshop from the comfort of their home. This won’t stop once campus is fully operational because we know students will need or want flexibility in how they receive this support.”

Students will have the option of meeting with academic advisors and financial aid counselors either in-person or virtually.

The university will offer financial opportunities for students who want to live on campus, who will have the chance to receive scholarships for housing and meal plans.

“These discounts will reduce the overall cost of living on campus and help to combat hunger and food insecurity among the student population,” the release states.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

