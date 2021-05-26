Advertisement

Volcanic Eruption Prompts Warning

Great Sitkin belches ash in the Aleutians
By Jackie Purcell
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 10:56 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Volcano Observatory has issued a warning for eruptive activity at Great Sitkin Volcano between Adak and Atka. The eruption started at 9:04 pm, lasting 1-2 minutes, with an ash cloud rising to 15-thousand feet and drifting east.

The Great Sitkin Volcano in the Aleutian Islands is under a warning alert after erupting the...
The Great Sitkin Volcano in the Aleutian Islands is under a warning alert after erupting the evening of Tuesday, May 25, 2021.(Photo courtesy Alaska Volcano Observatory)

Since that explosion, seismicity has decreased and satellite images show that the ash cloud has detached from the vent and is moving towards the east. Additional explosions are possible and the Aviation Color Code remains at RED and the Volcano Alert Level at WARNING.

Marine and aviation traffic should monitor the situation, AVO alerts and be prepared to take action.

Great Sitkin Volcano-Map 5-25-21
Great Sitkin Volcano-Map 5-25-21(Alaska's Weather Source)

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Nov. 1, 2013, file photo, a car stops to allow a moose to cross Westpark Drive in...
1 dead, 2 injured in car crash with moose in Southcentral Alaska
Fairbanks Police Department. (KTVF)
Longtime detective leaves Fairbanks Police Department, citing toxic workplace
The moon will look the largest May 26th than any other day of 2021.
Super-blood-flower moon visible for much of Alaska
(KTUU)
APD: Anchorage man arrested for hit-and-run against bicyclist in North Star
Presumed mayor-elect Dave Bronson speaks at a press conference Monday, May 24, 2021 to announce...
Watch: Bronson announces mayoral transition team

Latest News

Lunar eclipse_5-26-21
Sun into Wednesday. Cooler this weekend
Tuesday, May 25 Morning Weather
High pressure keeps much of the state warm!
Tuesday, May 25 Morning Weather
Tuesday, May 25 Morning Weather
Bethel-Kuskokiwm River sunrise colors-Christopher Feagle_JP 5-24-21
May sunshine warms the state