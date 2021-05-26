Volcanic Eruption Prompts Warning

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Volcano Observatory has issued a warning for eruptive activity at Great Sitkin Volcano between Adak and Atka. The eruption started at 9:04 pm, lasting 1-2 minutes, with an ash cloud rising to 15-thousand feet and drifting east.

The Great Sitkin Volcano in the Aleutian Islands is under a warning alert after erupting the evening of Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (Photo courtesy Alaska Volcano Observatory)

Since that explosion, seismicity has decreased and satellite images show that the ash cloud has detached from the vent and is moving towards the east. Additional explosions are possible and the Aviation Color Code remains at RED and the Volcano Alert Level at WARNING.

Marine and aviation traffic should monitor the situation, AVO alerts and be prepared to take action.

Great Sitkin Volcano-Map 5-25-21 (Alaska's Weather Source)

