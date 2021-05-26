Weather Lab Summer Session: How to make freezing rain

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Precipitation is an important part of the water cycle. It’s how water gets from the Earth’s atmosphere back to the Earth’s surface. There are five main types of precipitation that fall in both solid and liquid forms. Complete the activities below to learn more about precipitation and to make freezing rain at home!

Activity 1: Match the precipitation. It’s important for people to know what type of precipitation to expect so they can stay safe, especially if they have to drive or be out in the elements. Can you match the precipitation type to the conditions to let people know what to expect?

Activity 2: Make freezing rain at home! Follow along with Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey as she shows you how to make freezing rain with a popsicle!

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.