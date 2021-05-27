Advertisement

1 dead, 2 hurt in rollover crash in Wasilla Thursday

(AST)
(AST)(Alaska State Troopers)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 2:54 PM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say one man is dead and two others are hurt following a vehicle rollover in Wasilla early Thursday morning.

According to an online trooper dispatch report, around 12:20 a.m. officers were notified about the crash. From their investigation so far, they’ve learned that the driver was heading northbound on Clapp Street, travelling fast, when they tried to take exit the roadway on a curve and began to flip.

Troopers wrote that three people were inside the vehicle at the time. One of the passengers, 46-year-old Wasilla resident Jeffrey Byers, was thrown from the vehicle. All three were taken to a Matanuska-Susitna area hospital to get medical care.

According to troopers, Byers was pronounced dead at the hospital while the driver is in stable condition and the other passenger is in critical condition at an Anchorage hospital.

Troopers say the Palmer General Investigative Unit is now in charge of the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

